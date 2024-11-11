Oil prices drop as Beijing’s recent stimulus dissatisfies investors

(MENAFN) Oil prices fell on Monday following Beijing’s recent stimulus measures dissatisfied investors aiming for deeper demand improvement in the second-biggest oil consumer in the world.



The global oil benchmark of dropped by 0.2 percent to USD73 per barrel at 10.37 a.m. local time (0737 GMT), down from the prior session’s end of USD73.88.



The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate further decreased by 0.27 percent to USD70.06 per barrel, compared to USD70.25 at the previous session’s end.



China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee revealed a debt bundle on Friday to simplify regional government financing strains and stabilize flagging economic growth.



The debt limit surge is going to be spread out through three years, or 2 trillion yuan (USD279 billion) per year, stated Lan Foan, Finance Minister, at the NPCSC in Beijing.



Beijing stimulus bundle, however, dropped short of market anticipations, especially among the risk of massive taxes under President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.



Daniel Hynes, a commodity policymaker at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, stated in an e-mail note that "Investors also remained concerned around the impacts of Trump's promised tariffs on China's economic growth, which may crimp oil demand."

