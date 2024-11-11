Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor calls on UN to declare famine in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has called on international and UN organizations to officially declare a famine in northern Gaza, where the blockade of aid and goods has prevented access to hundreds of thousands of residents for more than 50 days. In a statement issued from its Geneva headquarters on Sunday, the independent organization emphasized the urgency of this declaration, given the dire situation in the region, where essential supplies have been cut off by Israel since October 1. The statement highlighted that this blockade is part of a broader strategy of using starvation as a weapon, which it labeled as a component of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, alongside mass killings and forced displacement.



The organization warned that tens of thousands of Palestinians, including patients in three hospitals in northern Gaza, are at immediate risk of starvation or severe long-term health consequences due to the blockade. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned Israel’s actions, noting that the closure of northern Gaza has exacerbated the suffering of the population, further isolating them from the rest of the strip. The blockade was coupled with a massive military assault, which began on October 5, targeting civilians in the towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, leading to extensive destruction and loss of life.



The humanitarian consequences have been devastating, with the destruction of hundreds of homes and shelters, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,900 Palestinians and leaving over 4,000 injured. In addition, tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, while many others remain trapped under dire conditions without access to essential aid. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor described the situation as a grave violation of international law and a humanitarian crisis that demands immediate attention from the global community.



The statement also pointed to the broader implications of Israel’s actions, stating that the blockade has effectively divided northern Gaza from the rest of the region, making it increasingly difficult for aid to reach those in need. With the region cut off from essential resources and basic supplies, the situation continues to deteriorate, placing immense pressure on those left behind in one of the most heavily besieged areas of the world.

