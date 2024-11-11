Flacktek Unveils New European Headquarters In Muenster, Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left, Matt Gross, CEO of FlackTek; Dale Flackett, founder of FlackTek; Claudia Karst; and Andrea Ferrari.

MUENSTER, GERMANY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FlackTek , a global leader in bladeless centrifugal materials processing, proudly announces the official opening of its European headquarters in Muenster, Germany. This new facility not only reinforces FlackTek's commitment to innovative materials processing across Europe but also celebrates the technology's origins on the continent.The grand opening event welcomed over 50 distinguished guests from more than eight countries, including strategic partners, valued customers, and university students. Attendees experienced a ribbon-cutting ceremony, toured the state-of-the-art facility, and engaged in live machine demonstrations, showcasing FlackTek's dedication to pioneering advanced materials processing. Situated in Muenster, the new headquarters enables FlackTek to serve the European market with faster, local support, ready-to-ship machines, and offers a collaborative environment to drive industry advancement.“Our expansion into Europe is about more than proximity; it's about empowering our customers with direct access to technology and expertise,” said Matthew Gross, CEO of FlackTek.“The Muenster facility is designed to be a center of innovation where clients can consult with our experts, gain hands-on experience, and collaborate in new ways to achieve their materials processing goals.”Offering access to on-site consultations, specialized workshops, and live demonstrations, the Muenster headquarters meets the ever-growing demand for FlackTek's high-efficiency, precision-engineered processing solutions, adaptable for both research and high-volume production. This strategic move aligns FlackTek's mission with Europe's growing need for advanced materials processing technology, delivered with an unparalleled level of support.With the establishment of this new facility on the same continent where the foundations of dual asymmetric centrifugal materials processing were first set, FlackTek embraces the spirit of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in research and manufacturing today.For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact ..., or visit flacktek/eu/ .About FlackTekTMFlackTek is the leader in industrial materials processing solutions with innovative technology and exceptional customer support. Designed to meet diverse industry needs, our reliable and efficient solutions tackle complex manufacturing challenges in over 40 markets. These machines can process batches ranging from less than a gram to hundreds of kilograms per batch.###

