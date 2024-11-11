عربي


Live Event: FX Markets In 2025

11/11/2024 4:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- ING)

Click here to register

This event is part of ING's 2025 outlook series, brought to you by the Global Research team.

Date: 13 November 2024

Time: 15:30 GMT/16:30 CET/10:30 ET

Speakers:

Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

Frantisek Taborsky, EMEA FX & FI Strategist

Rebecca Byrne, Moderator

The event will last for 30 minutes, with Q&A at the end.

ING Outlook: Other events in this webinar series (All times CET)

9 December (15:00) The global economy in 2025

11 December (15:00) Rates markets in 2025

Author: Chris Turner, Francesco Pesole, Frantisek Taborsky
ING

