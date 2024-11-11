Shealth.AI Secures Investment From XVC Tech, Transforming Healthcare Diagnostics With A Focus On Data Privacy

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Dubai, UAE - November 11, 2024 - (SeaPRwire ) - Shealth ( ) is proud to announce they have secured from XVC Tech. Shealth harnesses advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize diagnostics, gaining early traction among hospitals and diagnostic center. This milestone marks XVC Tech's first foray into AI-driven healthcare, a natural extension following their success with AI tools like CodeRun, which provides XDC developers with comprehensive technical and code generation support. CodeRun has gained popularity among XDC Network developers, helping them build, deploy, and optimize smart contracts and dApps efficiently.

XVC Tech , a leading venture capital firm founded by Atul Khekade and Ritesh Kakkad of XDC Network, a $1 billion decentralized computing layer used in applications such as banking, payments, trade finance, and more has made a strategic entry into the healthcare technology sector with its investment in Shealth .

While the valuation details of this investment remain undisclosed, Shealth's MVP is recognized as a game-changer, utilizing AI for rapid and precise diagnostics with nearly 99% accuracy in imaging-based assessments. Hospitals and labs benefit from Shealth's advanced, privacy-focused AI solutions, which are positioned to enhance clinical efficiency and improve patient care outcomes.

A significant driver behind XVC Tech's investment is Shealth's commitment to user data privacy, a crucial factor amid heightened regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other international data protection laws. Unlike many AI healthcare solutions that rely on public or external data storage, Shealth ensures data protection by storing user information securely within the organization's on-premises cloud infrastructure. This approach not only enhances privacy compliance but also provides organizations with full control over their data, aligning perfectly with evolving legal standards in healthcare data protection.

"XVC Tech is thrilled to support Shealth's mission to make healthcare more precise, efficient, and accessible while prioritizing data privacy," said Aneri Merchant, Investment Manager from XVC Tech. She added "Our initial funding and technical guidance have helped Shealth leverage AI to impact the healthcare industry meaningfully. With Shealth's GDPR-compliant infrastructure, hospitals and diagnostics companies can confidently integrate AI into their operations without compromising patient data security."

Ms. Sheetal Chand, Founder and Chief Scientist of Shealth, added, "The support from XVC Tech has been invaluable. Our MVP is already making strides in diagnostic accuracy, and we're just beginning. Together, we aim to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics, enhance patient experiences, and set a new standard for data privacy in healthcare through our advanced AI-driven solutions."

This partnership highlights XVC Tech's dedication to advancing Artificial Intelligence across industries, from XDC Network's developer support tool in blockchain to groundbreaking healthcare innovations, reinforcing their commitment to the future of AI-driven solutions that prioritize data privacy and compliance. Furthermore, XVC Tech is actively seeking strategic partners and co-investors to expand Shealth's groundbreaking technology on a global scale, ensuring the product's transformative potential reaches healthcare systems worldwide.

Shealth is actively open for partnerships with healthcare institutions and hospitals, as well as strategic investment opportunities, to accelerate the integration of its AI-driven diagnostic solutions across the healthcare landscape. This aligns with our vision of collaborative growth, leveraging strategic partnerships to bring Shealth's transformative technology to healthcare providers worldwide.

