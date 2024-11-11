عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Departs For Riyadh To Participate In Extraordinary Arab, Islamic Summit

King Departs For Riyadh To Participate In Extraordinary Arab, Islamic Summit


11/11/2024 4:01:07 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II departed for Saudi Arabia on Monday to head Jordan's delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

MENAFN11112024000117011021ID1108871141


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search