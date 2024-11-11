King Departs For Riyadh To Participate In Extraordinary Arab, Islamic Summit
Date
11/11/2024 4:01:07 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II departed for Saudi Arabia on Monday to head Jordan's delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
