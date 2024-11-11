Zhihu Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu (NYSE: ZH ; HKEX: 2390) ("Zhihu" or the "Company"), a leading content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the U.S. opens on November 26, 2024.

The Company's management will host a call at 6:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Registration Link:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call, until December 3, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers: