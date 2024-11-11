Zhihu Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 26, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH ; HKEX: 2390) ("Zhihu" or the "Company"), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 before the U.S. market opens on November 26, 2024.
The Company's management will host a conference call at 6:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 (7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 26, 2024) to discuss the results.
All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call, until December 3, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
3486495
About Zhihu Inc.
Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH ; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Zhihu Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Zhihu Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108871136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.