(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Climate Change technology Executive Committee (TEC) and the Enterprise Neurosystem
are pleased to announce Dr. Letetia Addison of Trinidad and Tobago as the Grand Prize winner of the 2024 AI
Innovation Grand Challenge .
Continue Reading
Co-hosted by the TEC and the Enterprise Neurosystem under the UN Climate Change Technology Mechanism Initiative on #AI4ClimateAction , this global competition aimed to identify and support the development of #AI4ClimateAction solutions to address climate change in the most vulnerable developing countries, including small island developing States (SIDS)
and
least
developed countries
(LDCs).
Sponsors included
Kove,
Red
Hat, and Google.
"The AI Innovation Grand Challenge showcases AI's transformative power to address the climate crisis"
Post thi
Dr.
Addison's
winning proposal,
"AI-Driven
Climate Resilience
Platform
for
SIDS (AI4SIDS)" sought to use artificial intelligence to help SIDS adapt to the impacts of climate
change.
She
will
be
honored
at
an
award
ceremony
at
the
UN
Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 16 November 2024. Furthermore, Dr. Addison
will
present
the
winning
solution to
an
audience
of
international
climate policymakers, technologists, scientists, and financiers.
In addition to the award ceremony and presentation, Dr. Addison will join Enterprise Neurosystem
representatives to participate in other activities at COP29, including a
Capacities for Climate Innovation Day
on 18 November.
The competition received 114 solution proposals from 62 countries (including 19 LDCs and SIDS) across six continents. Eight judges appointed by the TEC and the Enterprise Neurosystem
conducted two
rounds
of
evaluation
to
select
ten
finalists ,
from
which
the top five solutions were chosen:
AI4SIDS: AI-Driven Climate Resilience Platform for SIDS . Team leader: Letetia Addison, Trinidad and Tobago (Award Winning)
Chameleon AI: AI-powered platform to transform irrigation practices for smallholder farmers in Malawi. Team leader: Alinafe Kaliwo, Malawi.
Climate Smart Irrigator: Smart Water-Food-Energy Food Nexus Efficiency Irrigation. Team leader: Edmond Ng'walago, Tanzania.
EmTrack by ACBA Energy: AI application for emissions-tracking and carbon emission quantification. Team leader: Nair de Sousa, Angola.
RAICE: AI-Driven Precision Irrigation for Sustainable Rice Farming in Nepal. Team leader: Asbina Baral, Nepal.
The
top
five
teams will
share
over
US$5
million in
technology
and
services
to
help
them further develop their AI-powered climate solutions. Prizes
include:
Kove: US$5 million in credits for Kove:SDMTM, its Software-Defined Memory technology.
Red Hat: US$300,000 in credits for Red Hat OpenShift AI on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA).
Google: six month membership in the Google Startups For Sustainable Development Program, value at US$40,000
"I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the many entries we received from around
the
world,"
said
Thibyan
Ibrahim, TEC
Chair.
"I
was
inspired to
see
the
wealth
of examples of how AI is already being used for effective climate action in developing countries, particularly in least developed countries and small island developing States, and
I
look
forward to
meeting
our
winner
from
Trinidad
and
Tobago
at
COP
29
in
Baku."
"The AI Innovation Grand Challenge showcases AI's transformative power to address the climate crisis. The ingenuity and vision displayed by participants inspires us to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Bill Wright, Chair of the Enterprise Neurosystem. "At the Enterprise Neurosystem, we are committed to empowering emerging
AI
innovators
worldwide
by
providing the
technical
assistance
and
mentorship they need to develop and deploy their climate solutions. Our partnership with the TEC on this competition fosters a global community dedicated to #AI4ClimateAction."
Further
information
on
the
Grand
Challenge,
including details
of
the
evaluation
process and finalists, is provided in an Enterprise Neurosystem blog post @
med-for-ai-innovation-grand-challenge-59ec12787f19 .
About the Enterprise
Neurosystem
The Enterprise
Neurosystem, an open-source AI research community of 190 volunteer scientists and engineers, is building an AI "neurology" to monitor the planet's health. They
envision a
global
network integrating
all
climate projects,
with
AI
models
analyzing real-time and historical data from sources like satellites, oceanic sensors, and AI sensors embedded within natural biosystems (e.g., beehives, fungi). This "Internet for Nature" will empower diverse stakeholders, from the United Nations to individual citizens, to make informed decisions for a sustainable future. Learn more at .
About the TEC
The Technology Executive Committee (TEC)
is
the
policy
component of
the
Technology Mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, also known as UN Climate Change), which was established by the Conference
of
the
Parties
in
2010
to
facilitate
the
implementation
of
enhanced
action on climate technology development and transfer. The TEC analyzes climate technology issues and develops policies that can accelerate the development and transfer of low-emission and climate resilient technologies.
Notes for Editors
Details and agenda for the AI Innovation Grand Challenge Award Ceremony: .
Details of the agenda for the Capacities for Climate Innovation Day:
acity-building-hub-cop-29-2024/capacities-for-climate-innovation-day-6th-capacity-buildi ng-hub
The
Grand
Challenge
website with
information
on
finalists,
sponsors and
prizes. .
Media Contact
Peter Harris
For
the
Enterprise
Neurosystem
[email protected]
SOURCE Kove
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108871107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.