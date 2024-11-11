(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Climate Change Executive Committee (TEC) and the Enterprise Neurosystem

are pleased to announce Dr. Letetia Addison of Trinidad and Tobago as the Grand Prize winner of the 2024 AI

Innovation Grand Challenge .

Co-hosted by the TEC and the Enterprise Neurosystem under the UN Climate Change Mechanism Initiative on #AI4ClimateAction , this global competition aimed to identify and support the development of #AI4ClimateAction solutions to address climate change in the most vulnerable developing countries, including small island developing States (SIDS)

and

least

developed countries

(LDCs).

Sponsors included

Kove,

Red

Hat, and Google.

"The AI Innovation Grand Challenge showcases AI's transformative power to address the climate crisis"

Addison's

winning proposal,

"AI-Driven

Climate Resilience

Platform

for

SIDS (AI4SIDS)" sought to use artificial intelligence to help SIDS adapt to the impacts of climate

change.

She

will

be

honored

at

an

award

ceremony

at

the

UN

Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 16 November 2024. Furthermore, Dr. Addison

will

present

the

winning

solution to

an

audience

of

international

climate policymakers, technologists, scientists, and financiers.

In addition to the award ceremony and presentation, Dr. Addison will join Enterprise Neurosystem

representatives to participate in other activities at COP29, including a

Capacities for Climate Innovation Day

on 18 November.

The competition received 114 solution proposals from 62 countries (including 19 LDCs and SIDS) across six continents. Eight judges appointed by the TEC and the Enterprise Neurosystem

conducted two

rounds

of

evaluation

to

select

ten

finalists ,

from

which

the top five solutions were chosen:



AI4SIDS: AI-Driven Climate Resilience Platform for SIDS . Team leader: Letetia Addison, Trinidad and Tobago (Award Winning)

Chameleon AI: AI-powered platform to transform irrigation practices for smallholder farmers in Malawi. Team leader: Alinafe Kaliwo, Malawi.

Climate Smart Irrigator: Smart Water-Food-Energy Food Nexus Efficiency Irrigation. Team leader: Edmond Ng'walago, Tanzania.

EmTrack by ACBA Energy: AI application for emissions-tracking and carbon emission quantification. Team leader: Nair de Sousa, Angola. RAICE: AI-Driven Precision Irrigation for Sustainable Rice Farming in Nepal. Team leader: Asbina Baral, Nepal.

The

top

five

teams will

share

over

US$5

million in

technology

and

services

to

help

them further develop their AI-powered climate solutions. Prizes

include:



Kove: US$5 million in credits for Kove:SDMTM, its Software-Defined Memory technology.

Red Hat: US$300,000 in credits for Red Hat OpenShift AI on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA). Google: six month membership in the Google Startups For Sustainable Development Program, value at US$40,000

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the many entries we received from around

the

world,"

said

Thibyan

Ibrahim, TEC

Chair.

"I

was

inspired to

see

the

wealth

of examples of how AI is already being used for effective climate action in developing countries, particularly in least developed countries and small island developing States, and

I

look

forward to

meeting

our

winner

from

Trinidad

and

Tobago

at

COP

29

in

Baku."

"The AI Innovation Grand Challenge showcases AI's transformative power to address the climate crisis. The ingenuity and vision displayed by participants inspires us to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Bill Wright, Chair of the Enterprise Neurosystem. "At the Enterprise Neurosystem, we are committed to empowering emerging

AI

innovators

worldwide

by

providing the

technical

assistance

and

mentorship they need to develop and deploy their climate solutions. Our partnership with the TEC on this competition fosters a global community dedicated to #AI4ClimateAction."

Further

information

on

the

Grand

Challenge,

including details

of

the

evaluation

process and finalists, is provided in an Enterprise Neurosystem blog post @



.

About the Enterprise

Neurosystem

The Enterprise

Neurosystem, an open-source AI research community of 190 volunteer scientists and engineers, is building an AI "neurology" to monitor the planet's health. They

envision a

global

network integrating

all

climate projects,

with

AI

models

analyzing real-time and historical data from sources like satellites, oceanic sensors, and AI sensors embedded within natural biosystems (e.g., beehives, fungi). This "Internet for Nature" will empower diverse stakeholders, from the United Nations to individual citizens, to make informed decisions for a sustainable future. Learn more at .

About the TEC

The Technology Executive Committee (TEC)

is

the

policy

component of

the

Technology Mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, also known as UN Climate Change), which was established by the Conference

of

the

Parties

in

2010

to

facilitate

the

implementation

of

enhanced

action on climate technology development and transfer. The TEC analyzes climate technology issues and develops policies that can accelerate the development and transfer of low-emission and climate resilient technologies.

Notes for Editors

Details and agenda for the AI Innovation Grand Challenge Award Ceremony: .

Details of the agenda for the Capacities for Climate Innovation Day:

acity-building-hub-cop-29-2024/capacities-for-climate-innovation-day-6th-capacity-buildi ng-hub

The

Grand

Challenge

website with

information

on

finalists,

sponsors and

prizes. .

Media Contact

Peter Harris

For

the

Enterprise

Neurosystem

[email protected]

SOURCE Kove

