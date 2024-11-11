Cultural Festival Of International Public Diplomacy Winds Up In Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara has wrapped up the two-day Cultural Festival of the International Public to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the international network.

The two-day event was organized by Katara in collaboration with the embassies of 29 countries from the network's member states and drew record turnout from people of various nationalities.

Secretary-General of the General Public Diplomacy and CEO of the Katara Public Diplomacy Center, Maryam Majid Al Saad expressed her pleasure with the festival's accomplishments, highlighting both its success and the unique cultural experiences it offered, where people from various nations engaged with one another, pointing out that the festival was not merely a cultural event, but rather a platform for civilizational communication and confirmation of the major role that cultural diplomacy performs in promoting understanding among nations.

Al Saad lauded the effective collaboration between Katara and the embassies of the network's member states, adding that she is grateful to all participants for their contributions to the success of the event. She also praised the incredible public attendance and the outstanding interaction during the festival.

Director of Turkish Cultural Center in Doha Prof. Dr. Ahmet Uysal expressed his happiness for the center's participation in the festival.