AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions


11/11/2024 2:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________

Transaction date: 08.11.2024
Venue: nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 13,932; Unit price: 0.598 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,788; Unit price: 0.599 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,280; Unit price: 0.600 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(3): Volume: 20,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.598 EUR



Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: ...


MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108870978


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

