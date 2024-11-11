Some 3,189 Killed Since Start Of Israeli Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- At least 53 people have been killed and 99 others wounded by Israeli raids over the past 24 hours, raising the toll since the start of aggression to 3189, in addition to 14,078 injuries.

An Israeli raid on Qasr village in Hermel killed five people and wounded two others, Lebanese said in a statement on Sunday.

Israeli jet fighters carried out raids on some towns in different parts in Lebanon, National News Agency reported as well.

Since September 23, Israeli occupation warplanes have been attacking some parts in Lebanon, causing great human and material losses, and displacing thousands of people. (pickup previous)

