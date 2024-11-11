Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Official talks between Kuwait and the UAE took place at Bayan Palace, with the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah heading the country's delegation, while the Emirati delegation was headed by visiting President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is set to leave Kuwait on Monday to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. (end)



LONDON -- The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, held an exhibition titled "The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence", in collaboration with the Islamic Antiques Museum of Kuwait.

RIYADH -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian means of strengthening and improving ties between the two countries during a telephone call, according to the Saudi Press Agency. (end)



hb







MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108870932