Riyadh's Arab-Islamic Summit To Support Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit will begin on Monday in Riyadh with an aim to support Palestine and Lebanon who are aggressively targeted by the Israeli forces, causing unfathomed humanitarian crises in both countries.

The summit is expected to issue decisions condemning the Israeli aggression and calling for the international community to intervene to halt the wars and help facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

The summit will also aim at providing and support to the Palestinian and Lebanese people as well as pressuring the world to issue resolutions to break the inhumane siege on the Gaza Strip.

The event would also address the numerous challenges facing the Arab and Islamic worlds.

The summit is held under the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and it is a gesture reflecting Saudi Arabia's commitment towrads the Palestinian cause.

Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is set to leave Kuwait on Monday to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit (end)

