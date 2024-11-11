Diwan: Amiri Decree Signed Reassigning Minister Al-Wasmi

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree reassigning Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi as of Awqaf (endowment) and Islamic Affairs. According to the decree, Nasser Al-Sumait will become Minister of Justice. His Highness the Prime Minister must execute the Decree on the date of issue in the official gazette, canceling previous iterations. (end) gta

