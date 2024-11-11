Death Toll From Nighttime Attack On Mykolaiv Rises To Five
Date
11/11/2024 12:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in the nighttime drone attack on Mykolaiv has risen to four.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Four dead...,” the post reads.
Later, the regional governor reported an increase in the death toll.
“Five dead. Search and rescue operations have been completed,” Kim wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, it was reported about two dead and one injured woman.
Read also:
Enemy launches three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia
, civilian killed
As reported, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv at night amid an air raid alert. Residential buildings were hit and fires broke out.
As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones overnight Monday.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN11112024000193011044ID1108870804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.