Death Toll From Nighttime Attack On Mykolaiv Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in the nighttime drone attack on Mykolaiv has risen to four.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Four dead...,” the post reads.

Later, the regional governor reported an increase in the death toll.

“Five dead. Search and rescue operations have been completed,” Kim wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, it was reported about two dead and one woman.

As reported, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv at night amid an air raid alert. Residential buildings were hit and fires broke out.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones overnight Monday.

