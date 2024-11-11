Justice Khanna Sworn In As 51St Chief Justice Of India
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at the swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Justice Khanna, who will serve as CJI for a little over six months, will demit office on May 13, 2025.
He succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud, who demitted office on Sunday on attaining the age of 65 years.
