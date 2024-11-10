(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Trump's victory, Europe has lost the protection provided by the United States and must urgently respond to several existential challenges to avoid becoming a "museum exhibit" under the influence of external forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Jean-Noël Barrot, France's for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Le Parisien .

"The protection that the U.S. once provided is no longer guaranteed, and Europeans now face a triple existential risk: a large-scale threat and war on the continent, industrial and technological decline, and the collapse of the democratic model," said Barrot.

Barrot believes Europe must immediately start strengthening itself in the military, industrial, and commercial sectors.

not toto, "" –

"We must prevent the fate that awaits Europe – the fate of a museum continent, aging and subdued. Right now, 80% of the ammunition and military equipment used by European armies come from other parts of the world. This is an unacceptable dependence," emphasized Barrot.

The French minister also highlighted Europe's determination to oppose Trump's promised tariffs on European goods and a potential trade war.

"Raising trade tariffs for the EU, a key partner, would be a historic mistake. It would punish countless American companies established in Europe. However, against the United States, as well as against China or anyone else, we will defend our agricultural, industrial, commercial, and technological interests with unwavering determination," Barrot stressed.

totofor

Barrot also commented on the potential appointment of billionaire Elon Musk to a leadership position in the new U.S. administration.

"Let's hope he doesn't do to American democracy what he did to Twitter," he remarked.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that without strong Europe, maintaining stability for European nations would be impossible.