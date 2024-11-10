Malaysian PM: Israeli Occupying Entity Must Be Expelled From UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))

CAIRO, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that the occupying Israeli entity must be expelled from the United Nations for continuing to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip and refusing to allow humanitarian aid to enter for the Palestinian.

"When a country refuses to comply with the resolutions of the UN and the Security Council, the only option is to expel it from the international organization," Ibrahim added in a joint press with Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi following bilateral talks in Cairo.

He also expressed his full awareness of the complexity of the situation in the region, affirming his conviction of the priority of a ceasefire and establishing peace.

In turn, President Al-Sisi reiterated that there is no solution to end the crises in the Middle East except according to the two-state principle, stressing the agreement of Egypt and Malaysia on the importance of finding solutions to the conflicts in the region to restore stability.

The Egyptian president said that he discussed with Ibrahim the importance of exerting efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and bring aid into the Strip, in addition to ways of bilateral cooperation to resolve the conflicts in Sudan, Libya, Syria and Lebanon.

Malaysian Prime Minister began an official visit to Egypt heading a high-level official delegation on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (end)

