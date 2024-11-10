Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/10/2024 7:09:26 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Official talks between Kuwait and the UAE took place at Bayan Palace, with His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah heading the country's delegation, while the Emirati delegation was headed by visiting President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is set to leave Kuwait on Monday to participate in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
LONDON -- The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, held an exhibition titled "The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence", in collaboration with the Islamic Antiques Museum of Kuwait.
RIYADH -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian means of strengthening and improving ties between the two countries during a telephone call, according to the Saudi Press Agency. (end) hb
MENAFN10112024000071011013ID1108870419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.