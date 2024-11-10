(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Janus International Group, ("Janus" or "the Company") (NYSE: JBI ). Investors who purchased Janus securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/JBI .

Investigation Details

On October 29, 2024, Janus issued a press release announcing its results for its fiscal third quarter. Among other items, Janus disclosed revenue of $230.1 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.9% and missing consensus estimates by $18.11 million. Janus also updated its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $910 million to $925 million, compared to consensus estimates of $1 billion, citing headwinds from macroeconomic factors, interest rate uncertainty, and persistent project delays. On this news, Janus's stock price fell $3.07 per share, or 29.78%, to close at $7.24 per share on October 29, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Janus securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/JBI . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

