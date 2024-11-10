Egyptian FM, Palestinian PM In Riyadh Discuss Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid In Riyadh Meeting

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and condemning Israeli actions against the UN refugee agency.

The Sunday meeting took place on the sidelines of a preparatory ministerial meeting for an Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Abdelatty said Egypt was working to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

He strongly condemned Israel's actions in the region, including attempts to hinder the work of UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Abdelatty said Egypt is committed to supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called for the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 June 4th lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Egypt will continue to support the Palestinian people until the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 June 4th lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said Abdelatty.

He also praised the Egyptian government's efforts to support the Palestinian people, including providing humanitarian aid and healthcare to those in need.

“Egypt has contributed more than 70% of the aid that entered the Gaza Strip and has provided healthcare to thousands of Palestinian wounded, vaccinated thousands of children, and offered the necessary support for Palestinian students to continue their education,” said Abdelatty.

Mustafa thanked Egypt for its support of the Palestinian people and commended the efforts of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to end the suffering of Palestinians and restore their rights.



