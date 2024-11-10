Abdelatty Calls For Gaza Ceasefire, Condemns Israeli Actions At Arab-Islamic Summit Preparatory Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza and condemned Israeli aggression during a preparatory ministerial meeting for an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit.

The meeting, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a prelude to the summit scheduled for November 11.

Abdelatty also condemned the ongoing violence in the West and East Jerusalem, calling for an end to the Israeli aggression. He highlighted Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid.

“No state should be above the law,” Abdelatty said, calling for accountability for Israel's actions.

He further denounced Israeli actions against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and attacks against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“These actions are a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian law,” he said, criticising the Security Council's inaction.

Abdelatty also condemned the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“It is vital to empower Lebanese state institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, and to ensure a consensual president is elected for Lebanon without external interference,” he said.

Abdelatty stressed that the path to peace and security lies in upholding the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

“The only way to achieve peace and security is for the Palestinian people to obtain their full and legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of their independent state on their entire national territory, along the June 4th, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Abdelatty also held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the preparatory ministerial meeting. The two ministers discussed the recent progress in bilateral relations, noting a mutual commitment to strengthen economic and investment ties. They aim to increase trade exchange between the two countries to $15 billion and increase tourism.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, with both ministers agreeing on the need for an immediate ceasefire and the full and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid. They also discussed other regional issues, including Sudan, Libya, Syria, the Red Sea, and developments in the Horn of Africa, and agreed to continue coordination on issues of common interest.

Abdelatty also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Al-Sabbagh, reaffirming Egypt's stance in supporting the Syrian state and rejecting foreign interference in its internal affairs. He emphasised the need to respect Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with international references.

In addition, Abdelatty met with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Guinea, Comoros, Yemen, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.



