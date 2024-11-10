Amir To Attend Arab-Islamic Summit Monday

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh, the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Monday. His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.

