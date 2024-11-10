SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - FLUX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ("Flux"

or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: FLUX ).

Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Flux and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 31, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Flux securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .



[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 5, 2024, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Flux disclosed that its Board of Directors had "concluded that the previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024 (collectively, the 'Prior Financial Statements'), which were filed with the [SEC] on September 21, 2023, November 9, 2023, February 8, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in such financial statements relating to the improper accounting for inventory and a restatement should be undertaken.

During the Company's preparation of financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, it became aware that (i) approximately $1.2 million of excess and obsolete inventory, primarily as a result of a change in battery cells from a new supplier, was not properly reserved or written-off in earlier periods resulting in an overstatement of inventory, and (ii) certain loaner service packs were improperly accounted for as finished goods inventory as of June 30, 2023 resulting in an overstatement of inventory of approximately $0.5 million.

As a result, the Company concluded that the errors resulted in (i) an overstatement of inventory, current assets, total assets and accumulated deficit on its balance sheet, and (ii) an understatement of cost of sales and net loss, and overstatement of gross profit on its statement of operations in the Prior Financial Statements.

The Company is also evaluating the impact that improper accounting for inventory had on other historical financial statements for previous quarterly and fiscal periods which also could include the audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as the quarterly unaudited consolidated financial statements within the years ended June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2020."



On this news, Flux's stock price fell $0.17 per share, or 5.36%, to close at $3.00 per share on September 6, 2024.



Then, on September 30, 2024, Flux filed with the SEC a notification of late filing, stating that it would be "unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal period year ended June 30, 2024 . . . within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense."



On this news, Flux's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 5.9%, to close at $2.86 on October 1, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .



Attorney advertising.

Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED