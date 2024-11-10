$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Investigates The Merger And Upcoming Vote Of CAC, OB, SMAR And PFC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, November 10, 2024 /GlobeNewswire/--

Monteverde & Associates PC is investigating:

Camden National Corp. (Nasdaq: CAC ), relating to its proposed merger with Northway Financial, Under the terms of the agreement, Camden common stock will automatically be converted into the right to receive 0.83 shares of Northway stock.

ACT NOW ! The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 17, 2024 .

Click here for more information. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Outbrain Inc. (NYSE: OB ), relating to its proposed merger with Teads S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, Outbrain will acquire Teads in exchange for a cash payment of $725 million, subject to certain customary adjustments, 35 million newly issued shares of Outbrain common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Outbrain and, 10.5 million newly issued Outbrain Series A Convertible Preferred Shares.

ACT NOW ! The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 5, 2024 .

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR ), relating to its proposed merger with Einstein Parent, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Smartsheet shareholders will be entitled to receive $56.50 in cash per share they own.

ACT NOW ! The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 9, 2024 .

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC ), relating to its proposed merger with WesBanco, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of WesBanco common stock per share of Premier Financial stock they own.

ACT NOW ! The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 11, 2024 .

