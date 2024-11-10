عربي


Re: Road Closure VT Route 117 Jericho


11/10/2024 10:00:33 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The roadway is now open for traffic


Thank you

VSP Williston

From: Morse, Kristi via DPS <...>
Sent: Sunday, November 10, 2024 7:45 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <...>
Subject: Road closure VT Route 117 Jericho

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Press Release – Traffic Notification road closure

VT Route 117 is closed at Skunk Hollow Rd in Jericho due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



Regards


VSP Williston

EIN Presswire

