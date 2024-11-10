Re: Road Closure VT Route 117 Jericho

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The roadway is now open for traffic





Thank you

VSP Williston

Morse, Kristi via DPS <...>Sunday, November 10, 2024 7:45 AMDPS - Roadway Alert <...>Road closure VT Route 117 Jericho

Press Release – Traffic Notification road closure

VT Route 117 is closed at Skunk Hollow Rd in Jericho due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.









Regards





VSP Williston

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.