WSL 2024-25: Chelsea Win Streak Remains Intact With 3-0 Win Over Liverpool

(MENAFN- IANS) St Helens, Nov 10 (IANS) Goals in the first half from Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten and a late strike from Aggie Beever-Jones helped Chelsea claim a sixth consecutive win in the Women's Super League, as Sonia Bompastor's side defeated Liverpool 3-0 at St Helens Stadium.

The scoring was opened by Ramirez after 37 minutes, before Reiten doubled our advantage only five minutes later. In the 90th minute, substitute Beever-Jones wrapped up proceedings with a close-range finish.

It means Chelsea's perfect start to the league remains intact with six wins from a possible six now claimed. They remain second in the table, one place and one point behind current leaders Manchester City who they host at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

Chelsea went ahead as the first half neared its end at the 37th minute mark when Rytting Kaneryd's strike came back off the bar. Reiten looked to finish on the rebound but her effort was blocked by Gemma Bonner, however, it fell to the feet of Ramirez who eventually stabbed the ball home.

It was soon 2-0 when Reiten capitalised on a mistake from Laws. The Liverpool goalkeeper looked to pass the ball out from the back but instead found the No.11 and she made no mistake in slotting the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0.

Chelsea finally got the third goal with just one minute left and it came from substitute Beever-Jones. Wieke Kaptein, who had been given the ball from Ramirez, sent a pass to Beever-Jones in the centre of the box and she sent a composed effort into the back of the net.

The Blues have now won six goals from a possible six in the WSL this season, with 18 points collected.