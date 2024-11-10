Shura Council Participates In Meeting Of GCC Parliamentary Coordination Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Shura Council participated on Sunday in the 19th meeting of the Parliamentary Coordination and Foreign Relations Committee of the Legislative Councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries that was held today in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for the 18th regular meeting of Their Excellencies Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils in the GCC countries scheduled for Tuesday.

The Shura Council was represented in the meeting by its members HE Nasser bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi and HE Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, and Secretary-General of the Council HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud, members of the Parliamentary Coordination Committee.

At the beginning of the meeting, the attendees praised the State of Qatar's efforts during its presidency of the 17th regular meeting, expressing their thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the Shura Council which contributed to strengthening the Gulf parliamentary work and supporting joint cooperation between the GCC countries.

The attendees discussed a number of topics on the agenda, including the recommendations of the panel discussion on 'Cultural Diversity and the Challenges of Change: The Role of the Gulf Legislative Councils in Preserving the Gulf Identity that was held in Doha last May.

They also discussed a range of topics related to joint Gulf cooperation, the outcomes of the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee meetings and the results of cooperation with the parliaments of Latin American countries, in addition to the recommendations of the previous meeting of the presidents regarding holding coordination meetings in international parliamentary forums, and increasing the momentum of Gulf parliamentary meetings at various levels.

The attendees approved the agenda of the 18th regular meeting of Their Excellencies Speakers of the Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils in the GCC countries.