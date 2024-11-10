First Vice President Of Iran Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Tehran: First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Mohammad Reza Aref met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iran HE Saad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.