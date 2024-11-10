عربي


First Vice President Of Iran Meets Qatar's Ambassador

11/10/2024 9:18:50 AM

Tehran: First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Mohammad Reza Aref met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iran HE Saad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

