Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Deputy PM
Date
11/10/2024 9:09:36 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday at the Amiri Airport Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
bb
