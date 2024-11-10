Health Authorities: Israeli Occupation Kills 51 Palestinians, Injures 164

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 10 (KUNA) - At least 51 Palestinians were killed and 164 were during the past 24 hours, in a series of massacres committed by the Israeli in the Gaza Strip, said Palestinian health authorities Sunday.





There are still a number of under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, it added.





The death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 of last year has risen to 43,603 and 102,929 injuries. (end)





wab











MENAFN10112024000071011013ID1108869831