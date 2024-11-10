Health Authorities: Israeli Occupation Kills 51 Palestinians, Injures 164
11/10/2024 9:09:36 AM
GAZA, Nov 10 (KUNA) - At least 51 Palestinians were killed and 164 were injured during the past 24 hours, in a series of massacres committed by the Israeli Occupation army in the Gaza Strip, said Palestinian health authorities Sunday.
There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them, it added.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7 of last year has risen to 43,603 and 102,929 injuries. (end)
