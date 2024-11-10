500 Afghan Drug Users Reintegrate With Families After Recovery

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 10 (IANS) A total of 500 drug users have recovered and reintegrated with their families after receiving in a rehabilitation center in Kabul, the national capital of Afghanistan, the office of the Deputy of Counter-Narcotics of the of Interior said on Sunday.

The recovered addicts, after a four-month medical treatment and rehabilitation, as well as receiving professional and vocational trainings, have reunited with their families, it said.

Meanwhile, have rounded up 126 people with drug dependence and shifted them to a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul for treatment, it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker government, in addition to taking the drug users to rehabilitation centers, has banned poppy cultivation and drug trafficking in efforts to keep the nation from drug menace and addiction.