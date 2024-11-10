Rice output in Iran surges 10 percent with cultivation methods

(MENAFN) Sohrab Sohrabi, the Director of the Agriculture Ministry's Wheat and Rice Plan, announced that the adoption of innovative cultivation techniques has led to a 10 percent increase in Iran's rice production this year, compared to the previous crop year. These new methods have played a pivotal role in enhancing agricultural yields, especially in the rice sector, where there has been significant progress. The improvements in farming practices have contributed not only to increased production but also to more efficient resource use in the sector.



One of the notable advancements in Iran's rice farming is the use of the ratooning method, which now accounts for 16 percent of the nation's rice harvest. This method involves the regrowth of rice plants after the first harvest, allowing for additional yields without replanting. Sohrabi highlighted that this approach, along with the introduction of high-yielding rice seeds and the flattening of land, has greatly contributed to boosting production levels. The emphasis on these modern techniques has enhanced the overall efficiency of the agricultural process.



Sohrabi further emphasized the importance of high-quality seeds, land preparation, and innovative methods in driving the improvements in rice yields. By implementing these new strategies, the country has been able to significantly increase its rice output, meeting both domestic demand and setting new production records. The collective impact of these developments has enabled Iran to make significant strides in rice cultivation, ensuring a more sustainable and productive future for the industry.



As a result of these efforts, Iran's rice production reached an impressive 2.7 million tons in the current crop year, marking a new record for the country. This achievement reflects the successful implementation of modern agricultural practices and highlights the growing importance of innovation in Iran’s farming sector. Sohrabi’s comments underscore the significant strides made in increasing food production and the potential for further growth in the country’s agricultural industry.

