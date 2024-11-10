Two Levies Personnel Killed, One Injured In Shooting At Malakand Levies Post

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Malakand, November 7, 2024 - A shooting incident at the Musa Meena Levies post in Dargai, Malakand, has left two Levies personnel dead and one injured. According to sources, the shooting was allegedly carried out by a fellow Levies officer who had recently been transferred from the post.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Havaldar Fazal Karim and Sepoy Riaz on the spot, while Sepoy Alamzeb sustained injuries.

Also Read: KP Cabinet Moves to File Charges Against IG Islamabad and 600 Others for Attack on Pakhtunkhwa House

Following the incident, the families of the deceased officers staged a protest at the main square in Dargai, blocking the road to traffic and demanding the immediate arrest of the suspect.

The protest has severely impacted transportation in the area. The families have stated that they will continue their protest until the suspect is apprehended.