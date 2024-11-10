Powerful Blast At Quetta Railway Station Claims 10 Lives, Injures Over 25

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Quetta, November 7, 2024 - A powerful explosion struck Quetta's railway station this morning, leaving 10 people dead and more than 25 injured. The blast occurred near the ticketing area just before the Jaffar Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 a.m., though the train had not yet arrived at the platform.

SSP Operations Quetta, Muhammad Baloch, informed the that the explosion is suspected to have been a attack. He reported that over 100 people were present on the at the time, intensifying the impact of the blast.

Dr. Noorullah from Civil Hospital Quetta confirmed that a state of emergency has been declared, with additional medical staff summoned to assist in treating the injured. Many of the wounded are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll could rise.

This incident follows a blast in Mastung on November 1, near a girls' high school, which claimed the lives of six children and a police officer, injuring 22 others.