Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For Visiting UAE Pres.


11/10/2024 7:08:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Sunday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in honor of visiting President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation. (end)


