Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For Visiting UAE Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber held on Sunday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in honor of visiting President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation. (end) ahm

