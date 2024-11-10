Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon For Visiting UAE Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Sunday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in honor of visiting President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation. (end)
