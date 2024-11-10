Sanjiv Khanna To Be Sworn In As 51St Chief Justice Of India On Monday, To Succeed DY Chandrachud

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sanjiv Khanna will take oath as the new Chief Justice of India on Monday - with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. He will succeed DY Chandrachud who retired on Sunday. Justice Khanna will remain in the top office till mid-May 2025.

The CJI-designate has served as a Supreme Court judge since January 2019. He was part of several landmark judgements such as upholding the sanctity of EVMs, scrapping the electoral bonds scheme, upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the grant of interim bail to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He was a third-generation lawyer before being appointed a high court judge. Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of prominent former apex court judge H R Khanna.

Outgoing Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and his successor headed a four-judge ceremonial bench on Friday. The CJI - who set a record of sorts by sitting in 38 Constitution benches during his eight-year-long tenure as an apex court judge - said in the last two years around 1.07 lakh cases were disposed off by the apex court including 21,358 bail matters. On his last working day, he highlighted the work done during his tenure and was all praise for his colleague judges including CJI designate Sanjiv Khanna.

CJI-designate Khanna and bar leaders, including the attorney general, the solicitor general and SCBA president Kapil Sibal lauded the "monumental" contributions of Justice Chandrachud. Justice Khanna also said the CJI worked on a mission to improve the apex court and pursued his goal of making it "a sanctuary of inclusivity", which was accessible to all.

(With inputs from agencies)