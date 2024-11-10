Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla, Close Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Arrested Over Milton Shootout

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Separatist leader Arsh Dalla was arrested by Canadian authorities on Sunday in connection with a recent shooting incident in Milton. He was designated an“individual terrorist” by Indian authorities last year and considered a 'successor' to slain Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi had previously urged its Canadian counterparts to make a provisional arrest of the fugitive.

According to an India Today report, the Khalistani leader was arrested by the Canadian over his suspected involvement in the armed confrontation last month. Indian security agencies have also received confirmation about his detention.