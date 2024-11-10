(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 U.S. presidential election revealed evolving patterns among Brazilian-Americans, a trend that carries implications for Brazil's 2026 elections. While Kamala Harris maintained a lead among this demographic, Donald made significant gains, highlighting a gradual shift in allegiances.



A survey by the Ideia institute showed 60% of Brazilian-Americans supporting Harris, with 35% favoring Trum . This represents a substantial increase in Trump's support since 2016, nearly doubling his share of this voting bloc. The trend reflects a broader pattern of conservative leanings growing among some immigrant communities over time.



Several factors contribute to this shift. Some Brazilian-Americans , particularly those with legal status, have become receptive to Trump's stance on illegal immigration. Economic concerns and social issues also play a role in shaping these voters' preferences. Importantly, Brazilian-American voters tend to prioritize U.S. domestic issues over Brazil-U.S. relations when casting their ballots.







This political evolution among Brazilian-Americans serves as a cautionary tale for Brazil's President Lula as he considers his political future. The increasing conservatism among some Brazilian immigrants in the U.S. may signal similar trends within Brazil itself.



Lula should take note of how quickly political allegiances can shift, especially among voters who have experienced different political and economic systems.

Brazilian-American Voting Shift: A 2026 Warning for Lula

For Brazil's 2026 elections, Lula and his party may need to reassess their strategies. They should focus on addressing domestic economic and social issues that resonate with voters, similar to how U.S. politicians target specific demographic groups.



Additionally, cultivating new leadership within the Workers' Party could be crucial, given Lula's age and the potential for voter fatigue. The Brazilian-American voting trend also underscores the importance of engaging with diaspora communities.



These voters can influence perceptions of Brazil abroad and potentially impact diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.



