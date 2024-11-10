Iran, Uzbekistan to strengthen agricultural collaboration

(MENAFN) Iran's Minister, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, expressed the country's eagerness to strengthen agricultural cooperation with Uzbekistan during a meeting with the Uzbek Ambassador to Tehran, Nasriev Fariddin Badriddinovich, on Thursday. The minister emphasized Iran's potential to provide Uzbekistan with various services, including engineering expertise, training, and research, particularly in the areas of livestock breeding and drip irrigation.



Nouri Ghezeljeh also commended the efforts of the presidents of both nations to foster closer bilateral ties. He highlighted the shared cultural, religious, and historical connections between Iran and Uzbekistan, which make the development of economic relations and an increase in trade exchanges particularly significant. He underscored that these factors create a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.



In addition, the Iranian minister outlined the country's advanced agricultural capabilities, particularly in technology and research. He pointed out that Iran can offer a range of services, such as the construction of low-cost greenhouses, establishment of dry and cold storage facilities for agricultural products, as well as expertise in agricultural product disinfection. These initiatives could help improve Uzbekistan’s agricultural infrastructure and productivity.



Nouri Ghezeljeh also noted that the current economic exchanges between the two countries do not fully reflect their mutual potential. He expressed hope that the USD2 billion trade target set during a meeting between the presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan would serve as a stepping stone to enhance the economic ties between Tehran and Tashkent, further aligning with their shared interests and capacities.

