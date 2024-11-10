UN summit of Climate Change takes place in Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) The 29th summit of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) is going to start in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Monday. Its goal is to discuss escalating climate problems.



Presidents worldwide are expected to meet in Baku for the conference, lasting until November 22.



Based on the UN, “With global temperatures hitting record highs, and extreme weather events affecting people around the globe, COP29 will bring together leaders from governments, business and civil society to advance concrete solutions to the defining issue of our time.”



“A key focus of COP29 will be on finance, as trillions of dollars are required for countries to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect lives and livelihoods from the worsening impacts of climate change.”



The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is considered a multi-nation agreement formed in 1992, after the initial assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).



Its primary goal is to alleviate greenhouse gas volume fractions to avoid risky human-induced interference with the climate system.



Since it came into effect in 1994, the UNFCCC has been the cornerstone of international climate discussions, paving the way for major accords such as the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the 2015 Paris Agreement.



Currently, 198 member countries convene annually to review advancements and shape strategies to address the ongoing climate emergency.

