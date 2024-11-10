Frontline Update: 158 Clashes Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Fronts See Heavy Fighting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there have been 158 combat engagements on the frontlines, with Russian forces intensifying their particularly in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front.

This information was shared by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , with operational update as of 08:00 on Sunday, November 10, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 78 on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and various populated areas, including the deployment of 134 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the invaders carried out over 5,000 artillery shellings, with 112 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed approximately 1,600 kamikaze drones.

The Russian aviation targeted areas including: Kharkiv, Odnorobivka, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, Kupiansk, Novoplatonivka, Zahryzove in Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Siversk, Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Petrivka, Hryhorivka, Dalnie, Rozdolne, Zelene Pole, Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region; Temyrivka, Tavriiske, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukrainian Air Force and missile troops conducted five strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel, equipment, and weapons. They also targeted a Russian electronic warfare station and another key enemy asset.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces attempted two offensive operations near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , nine combat engagements occurred. The Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka, and Lozove.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attacks, with Russian efforts focused around Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske, and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk sector , a Russian assault near Verkhniokamianske was thwarted.

In the Kramatorsk sector , two Russian advances near Bila Hora and Stupochky were stopped.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces, supported by bombing aviation, made nine attempts to advance in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 39 attacks, with Russian activity concentrated near Promin, Lysivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian defenders held off 40 attempts to breach defensive lines in areas including Illinka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces stopped five attacks near Bohoyavlenka, Trudove, and Maksymivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , one assault was launched by the Russian forces towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , three Russian attempts to capture the Ukrainian positions were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , the operational situation remains stable with no signs of enemy offensive group formations detected.

In the border areas of Chernihiv region, Russia continues military presence, conducting reconnaissance and artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively engaging in operations within Russia's Kursk region, having repelled 23 Russian assaults on the Ukrainian positions over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,350 Russian invaders in the last 24 hours.