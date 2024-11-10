عربي


Qatar Says Mediation Efforts Between Hamas, Israel“Stalled”

Qatar Says Mediation Efforts Between Hamas, Israel“Stalled”


11/10/2024 5:09:23 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Nov 10 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that, Qatar's mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel are currently“stalled.”

The ministry clarified that, reports suggesting Qatar's withdrawal from the mediation process are inaccurate.

A Hamas official denied claims yesterday that, Qatar had asked the movement's leadership to leave Doha.– NNN-QNA

