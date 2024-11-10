Qatar Says Mediation Efforts Between Hamas, Israel“Stalled”
11/10/2024 5:09:23 AM
DOHA, Nov 10 (NNN-QNA) – Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that, Qatar's mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel are currently“stalled.”
The ministry clarified that, reports suggesting Qatar's withdrawal from the mediation process are inaccurate.
A Hamas official denied claims yesterday that, Qatar had asked the movement's leadership to leave Doha.– NNN-QNA
