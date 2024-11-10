Viral Video: Pakistani Tiktoker Minahil Malik In Spotlight Again After MMS Leak Controversy Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following the MMS leak controversy, Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik is once again in the spotlight, after her latest dance went viral on social media. The video, features Malik grooving to Megan Thee Stallion's hit Mamushi.

Minahil Malik captioned her Instagram reel as“Because its trending,” which has already garnered over 69,000 likes. The Pakistani TikToker's latest post comes after Malik found herself at the center of a major controversy over an alleged MMS leak.

According to some social users, the leaked MMS had the young digital content creator and her boyfriend's intimate moments, leading to widespread speculation and discussion online.

| 24-year-old Australian TikToker dies due to 'incurable' form of cancer

While some people believed it to be real, many others questioned its authenticity, with some speculating that it could have been fabricated or staged for publicity.“These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” she had said in a video statement.

| Viral video: Rescued lion cubs cuddle with woman on bed, Internet reacts 'People look up to you'

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, however, claimed that Manahil had leaked the video herself. She said that the TikToker was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bollywood movie 'Heroine', where the lead character in film leaks her own explicit video for gaining traction for her upcoming film.

Without taking Manahil Malik's name, Mishi Khan took to Instagram to slam the TikToker for“stooping to the lowest level” for fame. In the caption of her post, Mishi wrote:“Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame & disgracing their families, parents & the society. They should be banned from using social media.”

| Viral Video: Girl kicks Donald Trump's face on television, smashes TV set

Mishi urged the TikTokers to consider their families and surroundings.“People look up to you, so stop promoting this. Our society is already suffering from moral decay. Promote good deeds and engage in positive actions.”