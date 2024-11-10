(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald at the White House on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The meeting marks the official start of the presidential transition process. It comes after Trump's unexpected victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.



The two leaders will convene in the Oval Office at 11:00 AM local time. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the meeting on Saturday. This traditional post-election gathering aims to facilitate a smooth transfer of power.



Biden has pledged to ensure an orderly transition. He called Trump to congratulate him and extend the White House invitation. The president emphasized the importance of unity and healing national divisions in his public remarks.



Trump's transition team faces early challenges. They have missed key deadlines for signing agreements with federal agencies. These documents are crucial for accessing government resources and briefings. The delay raises concerns about the team's readiness to govern.







Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick lead Trump's transition efforts. They claim to have been preparing since August. However, they have not yet signed memoranda of understanding with the White House or General Services Administration.



The transition period spans 75 days until inauguration on January 20, 2025. During this time, Trump's team must fill thousands of political appointments. They also need to coordinate with outgoing officials to ensure continuity of government operations.



Experts warn that delays in the formal transition process could impact national security. Max Stier of the Partnership for Public Service stressed the importance of early preparations. He noted that a successful transition requires cooperation between incoming and outgoing administrations.

Biden and Trump Set to Meet as Presidential Transition Begins Amid Challenges

Trump's approach contrasts with his behavior after losing the 2020 election. He refused to concede to Biden and did not invite him to the White House . This time, Trump appears more willing to engage in the traditional transition process.



Biden's administration has directed career federal employees to assist Trump's team. They aim to provide comprehensive briefings on current challenges and ongoing initiatives. However, some officials recall the lack of engagement from Trump's team in 2016.



The upcoming meeting between Biden and Trump will be closely watched. It represents a critical moment in the transfer of power. The success of this transition could set the tone for Trump's second term in office.







MENAFN10112024007421016031ID1108869420