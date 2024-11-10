Fitch warns any additional tax cuts in US may deepen federal deficit

(MENAFN) Fitch, a credit rating agency, warned on Thursday that any additional tax cuts in the US, beyond the extensions of previous cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), would exacerbate the country's federal deficit unless accompanied by corresponding spending reductions. The agency explained that while these tax cuts may stimulate the economy, they would increase the deficit unless offset by fiscal restraint elsewhere in the budget.



The agency's statement also noted the likely outcome of the upcoming Congressional debate over the federal debt ceiling, which is expected to be resolved without significant contention, following the Republican victories in the recent US elections. Additionally, Fitch highlighted the implications of Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, particularly his policy promises, which are now more likely to be enacted. These promises include implementing blanket tariffs of 10 percent-20 percent on imports, with a 60 percent tariff on goods from China, tightening immigration restrictions, and extending the 2017 tax cuts, which are set to expire in 2025.



Fitch also pointed out that its fiscal forecasts already incorporated the extension of most of the TCJA tax cuts, as the agency had downgraded the US credit rating to AA+/Stable last year. Although the economy has performed better than expected, Fitch indicated that the nation's fiscal position has continued to weaken. The agency projected a steady rise in the general government debt-to-GDP ratio, which it forecasts to reach 122 percent in 2026, up from 115 percent this year, marking a 1.5 percentage point increase from its baseline assumptions at the time of the downgrade.



Looking ahead, Fitch expects the US general government deficit to remain largely stable in 2025-2026, at around 7.6 percent of GDP, in line with estimated levels for 2024. However, the agency cautioned that Trump’s additional tax-related promises, combined with rising interest rates, could pose further risks to the deficit, potentially worsening the fiscal outlook for the coming years.

