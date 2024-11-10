Technical glitch disrupts operations at several gas stations in Iran

(MENAFN) A "technical glitch" has disrupted operations at many of Iran's stations, with concerns that a cyber attack may be behind the issue. Reza Nawaz, the spokesman and CEO of the National Oil Products Distribution Company, confirmed that large sections of stations in Iran were out of service due to the problem.



Nawaz explained in a statement to Iranian television that the failure was caused by a "technical issue related to the payment system," which led to a significant number of gas stations being unable to operate. He reassured the public that efforts were underway to resolve the technical issue.



A spokesperson for the Oil Products Distribution Company added that over 60 percent of the country's fuel stations were still functioning without issues. The spokesperson attributed the disruption to problems with electronic payment cards from certain banks and assured that efforts were being made to fix the problem.



The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) speculated that the disruption might have been the result of a cyber attack on the fuel stations' systems. Bank Mellat, one of Iran’s largest banks, later confirmed that the issue with fuel price payments had been resolved, stating that its experts had fixed the technical problem and restored the payment systems to normal operation. This incident follows a similar attack in September, which had also caused widespread disruption to gas stations in northern Iran.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869239