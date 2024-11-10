J & K Govt Relaxes Upper Age Limit For CCE-2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir government has relaxed the upper age limit of candidates for the Combined Competitive Examination-2024.
In a notification, the upper age limit for open merit candidates, reserved category and in-service candidates and physically challenged candidates would respectively be 35, 37 and 38 years.
