Pakistan Grants 3,000 Visas To Indian Sikhs For Guru Nanak Birthday Celebrations From 14-23 November
11/10/2024 2:00:30 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak to be held in Pakistan from 14-23 November 2024. Guru Nanak is regarded as the founder of Sikhism and is the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Also Read
“Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra,” the post on microblogging site X read.
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti (birthday) is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik to celebrate the Sikh leader's birth. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 15, Friday.
On November 10, Saturday, the Pakistan High Commission had denied visas to 1,481 Sikh devotees who had applied to undertake a pilgrimage to Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday, causing significant disappointment among the community members.
(more to come...)
