Gerreld Cheam Releases New Self-Help Book - Knock! Knock! Are You Mr. Success?

Gerreld Cheam is pleased to announce the release of his debut book, Knock! Knock! Are You Mr. Success? This inspiring self-help and motivational book explores the emotional journey of pursuing success, offering readers a relatable and engaging narrative combined with practical wisdom.



From the inception of a dream to its ultimate realization, Knock! Knock! Are You Mr. Success? takes readers on a compelling journey through the intertwined paths of Dream, Planning, Action, Talk, Perseverance, Lazy, and Fear. These personified elements navigate the challenging landscape of personal growth, mirroring the readers' own struggles, victories, and moments of self-doubt.



Key Features of the Book Include:

A Relatable Story: A simple yet profound narrative that resonates with individuals from all walks of life.

Practical Wisdom: Strategies and insights on overcoming obstacles and battling self-doubt.

Balanced Ambition: Guidance on harmonizing ambition with meaningful, actionable steps.

True Nature of Success: Exploration of what success truly means and how to cultivate it in one's life.



Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, an aspiring artist, or someone seeking more fulfillment in life, this book offers invaluable lessons wrapped in an engaging story. Knock! Knock! Are You Mr. Success? serves as a powerful tool for self-reflection and motivation, ensuring that its impact resonates long after the final page is turned.



About the Author

Gerreld Cheam didn’t start out as an author, but the inspiration to write came during a challenging period. After facing setbacks and feeling stuck, Gerreld began reflecting on his past successful projects, analyzing what had made them work despite the obstacles. This journey sparked the idea of creating a story-driven approach to personal growth—a way to make it easier to remember and to connect with.



With a focus on personal growth and motivation, Gerreld originally crafted this story to gain clarity for himself, but soon realized the concept was universally relevant. The goal is to inspire readers, especially young adults or those feeling confined by societal norms, to pursue their dreams and take that first step toward what truly matters to them.



This book marks Gerreld’s first published work, and taking this step feels like proof that even an everyday person can make strides toward their dreams. Outside of writing, Gerreld finds peace in nature walks and hiking, where time in natural settings provides relaxation, fresh perspectives, and new ideas. Through this book, Gerreld hopes to show that if someone like him can take steps toward his dream, anyone can.





